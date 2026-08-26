No. of Babies Born Records 7-Year High for Month of June, Q2, First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The latest data shows that the number of babies born in South Korea reached a seven-year high for the month of June and increased nearly 16 percent year-on-year. The government attributes the rebound to a rise in marriages and a higher population of women in their 30s.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In 2023, the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime in South Korea fell to its lowest, point-72, far below the two-point-one needed to maintain a stable population.The total fertility rate has now bounced back to zero-point-88 in the latest tally from June, with the number of births rising nearly 16 percent, marking the highest on-year growth to date.According to the government on Wednesday, 23-thousand-111 babies were born in June, up by a record 15-point-six percent from a year earlier.The number of babies born in the second quarter also surged, posting a seven-year high of 70-thousand-791 and a record 15-point-eight percent increase.The number of marriages, a leading indicator of births, stood at 21-thousand-75 in June, showing a record increase of 14 percent.An official at the Ministry of Data and Statistics attributed the higher number of births to an increase in the number of women in their 30s and a surge in the number of marriages, which has been on the uptrend since the COVID-19 pandemic ended in May 2023.The official said the nation’s total fertility rate could recover to the zero-point-nine range if the pattern seen in 2024 and 2025 continues this year.The number of deaths in June rose two percent to 27-thousand-794, resulting in a natural population decline of four-thousand-683.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.