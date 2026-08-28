Jeju Police Chief Apologizes for Mishandling of Missing Persons Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the police force for Jeju Island has apologized after an officer allegedly closed two missing persons cases prematurely and falsely claimed he’d contacted the missing individuals to confirm their safety.At a meeting with those in the line of command at the Jeju Provincial Police precinct on Thursday, Chief Ko Pyeong-gi extended an apology to the two victims and their bereaved families.The victims in both cases were found dead weeks after they were reported missing.Ko said he felt a heavy sense of responsibility for the fact that the Jeju police have not only failed to fulfill their duty to protect lives and public safety, but have also left indelible scars on families by lying about cases.The Jeju chief said he was also sorry for the disappointment and anxiety he’d caused among the province’s residents and the general public.Ko pledged a thorough investigation, an overall inspection of all missing persons cases handled by the Jeju police, and improved handling of future cases.