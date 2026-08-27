Seoul Sends Rapid Response Team to Nepal for Missing S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The government’s joint rapid response team has promised to ensure a swift search and rescue operation for missing South Korean nationals in Nepal, which has been severely affected by massive flooding and landslides.The eleven-member government team, led by the foreign ministry’s ambassador for the protection of overseas Koreans and consular affairs, Lim Sang-woo, departed for Nepal on Thursday to assist in the rescue efforts for the nine missing South Koreans.[Sound bite: Lim Sang-woo, head of S. Korea’s rapid response team (Korean-English)]“We will depart for Nepal together with the government’s joint rapid response team, composed of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Police Agency and the National Fire Agency. We will do our utmost to ensure the swift and safe search and rescue of our nationals in Nepal.”The team consists of four ministry officials, five firefighters and two police officers, and is scheduled to arrive in Nepal on Thursday afternoon via Hong Kong.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul reported on Wednesday that it has been unable to contact nine South Korean employees of Doosan Enerbility and the Korea South-East Power Corporation, who were working to build a hydroelectric power plant in Rasuwa.Ten other South Koreans have been confirmed safe but remain stranded and are awaiting rescue.President Lee Jae Myung called for all available resources to be mobilized to protect the lives and safety of South Korean nationals affected by the massive flooding in Nepal, saying the situation was extremely serious.Chairng an emergency meeting on the situation on Thursday, the president instructed relevant government ministries, the South Korean Embassy in Nepal, a swift response team and Korean companies operating locally to mobilize all available personnel and resources for search and rescue operations.