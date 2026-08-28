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S. Korea, France to Strengthen Strategic Coordination amid N. Korea's Threats, Military Ties to Russia

Written: 2026-08-29 14:22:22Updated: 2026-08-29 14:33:38

S. Korea, France to Strengthen Strategic Coordination amid N. Korea's Threats, Military Ties to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense officials from South Korea and France have agreed on the need to further strengthen the bilateral strategic coordination amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and the regime's military cooperation with Russia.

Seoul's defense ministry said on Saturday that the agreement was reached between Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Kim Hong-cheol and his French counterpart, Guillaume Ollagnier, during the two sides' defense strategic dialogue in Paris the previous day.

Kim explained Seoul's push for policy toward a peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula based on a close coordination with the international community, and requested a continued interest and support from France in that regard.

Ollagnier expressed support from Paris in Seoul's efforts toward the peninsula's peace and stability, and promised to continue their close communication.

The two sides also agreed to reinforce the systematic foundation of their defense cooperation, further promote their military interoperability, and to extend the scope of their cooperation in defense and space industries.
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