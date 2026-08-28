Rights Watchdog Chief Urges Enactment of Law to Fulfill UN Treaty on Enforced Disappearance

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the state human rights watchdog has called to swiftly enact a law that would fulfill a United Nations convention on protecting people from enforced disappearance.In a statement Saturday ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, National Human Rights Commission Chair Ahn Chang-ho urged the government and parliament to more actively push to fully implement the convention.Ahn also called to invite domestic victims to participate in fact-finding and recovery, as he referred to abductions by North Korea, as well as South Korea's "mass export" of children under its overseas adoption program.The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance considers "enforced disappearance" as deprivation of liberty by agents or with the authorization of a state, a refusal to acknowledge the deprivation and whereabouts of the person concerned.South Korea ratified the convention in 2022, but a bill that aims to implement the treaty is pending at the National Assembly.