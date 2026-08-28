Oceans Ministry: Tanker Reportedly Attacked in Strait of Hormuz Isn’t S. Korean-Flagged Vessel

Photo : KBS News

The government has clarified that there is no damage to any South Korean-flagged vessel and that no South Koreans are injured, after the Financial Times(FT) said a supertanker belonging to a South Korean company was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that the Senegal Prosperity tanker mentioned in the FT article is a Liberian-flagged vessel and not a South Korean-flagged one, adding that it has no record of registration in the domestic shipping industry.The ministry added that no South Korean crewmembers were on board the vessel.The FT said Tuesday that two oil tankers shuttling oil out of the Gulf were hit Monday night amid a rise in attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.Quoting two maritime security analysts, the report said the tankers were the Senegal Prosperity, owned by the South Korean shipping company Sinokor, and the Saudi-owned Sidr.The report said the security analysts cautioned that, with limited communication in the Gulf, the identity of the ships had not yet been formally confirmed.Sinokor, meanwhile, is said to have told the oceans ministry that the vessel in question was one it had leased from the shipowner and then subchartered to another company.Sinokor has refused to answer questions from KBS about whether it owns or operates the vessel.