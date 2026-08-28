Foreign Credit Card Spending in S. Korea Reaches Record High in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign credit card spending in South Korea has surged to an all-time high in the second quarter of this year, driven by an influx of overseas visitors.According to figures released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, nonresidents spent four-point-86 billion U.S. dollars using credit and debit cards in South Korea from April to June, up more than 36 percent from the previous quarter.This figure is the highest quarterly spending since the BOK began tracking the data in 2012, surpassing the previous record of three-point-79 billion dollars set in the second quarter of 2025.The significant rise in spending correlates with a growing number of foreign visitors to the country.According to the Korea Tourism Organization, about five-point-95 million foreign tourists visited South Korea in the second quarter, marking a record quarterly high.In contrast, BOK data showed that South Koreans’ overseas card expenditures reached five-point-85 billion dollars in the second quarter, down four-point-two percent from the previous quarter, attributed to a decline in outbound travel.The number of South Koreans traveling abroad fell to six-point-63 million in the three-month period, down 20-point-four percent from the previous quarter.