Q2 Nominal GDP Up 26.4%, Fastest Growth in 47 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s economy continued to show robust growth in the second quarter of this year, driven by increases in both exports and private consumption. The Bank of Korea announced on Tuesday that the nation’s real gross domestic product grew zero-point-six percent in the second quarter. In nominal terms, quarterly growth is up 26 percent from the same period last year — the highest jump since the third quarter of 1979.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The economy maintained solid real growth between April and June, posting point-six percent for the quarter, after witnessing a sharp rise from the minus range to one-point-eight percent in the first quarter.Compared to the second quarter of last year, the South Korean economy expanded three-point-seven percent.Upon announcing the second-quarter indices, the Bank of Korea explained that exports of semiconductors, machinery and equipment climbed one-point-three percent in the April to June period, while private consumption jumped zero-point-four percent.Reflecting inflation and measuring the economy at current market prices, the nation’s nominal GDP, grew 26-point-four percent from the second quarter of last year, marking the largest expansion in 47 years.The country is also on track to reach 40-thousand U.S. dollars in per capita gross national income by the end of this year, with the gauge rising three-point-one percent from a quarter earlier, adjusted for inflation.Based on the continuing growth momentum, the central bank believes South Korea will be able to achieve its annual growth forecast of three-point-three percent for this year as long as the economy expands between point-two percent and point-three percent in the second half of the year.The central bank said the robust corporate performances will eventually lead to expanded domestic demand with household income and government revenue set to rise in time.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.