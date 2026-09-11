Cloudy Skies, Big Temperature Swings Forecast for Sunday

Photo : Cosmos flowers are in bloom along the banks of the Yeongsan River in Sinyong-dong, Buk-gu, Gwangju-Jeonnam Integrated Special City, on Sep. 11. (Photo by YONHAP News)

Cloudy skies are expected nationwide on Sunday, with a big swing in temperatures from day to night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, expect morning lows to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to peak between 23 and 31 degrees.The weather agency has advised the public to watch for temperature fluctuations of up to 15 degrees, particularly in inland regions.Areas in Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province and central and northern Gangwon Province may receive a light sprinkle of rain in the early hours of Sunday, while mountainous areas of Jeju Island are expected to receive up to 10 mm of precipitation later in the afternoon.