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Pres. Office Says Gender Minister Nominee Should Get Chance to Address Allegations

Written: 2026-09-12 14:20:42Updated: 2026-09-12 14:21:27

Pres. Office Says Gender Minister Nominee Should Get Chance to Address Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it believes Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in should be given an opportunity to address the allegations against her during a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Friday relayed the top office's position in response to a media inquiry about the possibility of President Lee Jae Myung withdrawing Yong's nomination.

Kang said the presidential office continues to pay heed to various concerns raised by the public.

Yong, who is serving a second term in the National Assembly as a proportional representative, has come under fire for insisting that she keep her seat as the only lawmaker of the minor Basic Income Party, even after she assumes the Cabinet role.

Although all lawmakers are legally permitted to serve as Cabinet members, it is customary for proportional representatives to give up their seats to allow the next candidate on the proportional representation list to take over.

Yong has also been accused of nepotism regarding her husband's appointment to a paid party position and faces allegations of neglecting to address sexual discrimination inside an unofficial political faction of the Labor Party, of which she was previously a member.
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