KOSPI Falls More than 3% to 6,600 Range

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell more than three percent to the six-thousand-600 range on Monday amid geopolitical tensions and after calls emerged for AI development to be slowed down.The KOSPI plunged 225-point-54 points, or three-point-26 percent, on Monday to close at six-thousand-684-point-37, marking its third consecutive session of losses.The drop came after global oil prices again rebounded on news that a planned meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman on the future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was postponed.Another factor that led to the latest decline in the key index was growing concern that investment in semiconductors could slow down.Such woes emerged after big tech CEOs stressed the need to slow the pace of AI development over the weekend.Samsung Electronics’ stock price closed in the 250-thousand won range after dipping more than four percent, while its peer SK hynix slipped six-point-35 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 13-point-85 points, or one-point-69 percent, to close at 806-point-79, posting a decline for the second consecutive session.