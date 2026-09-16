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South Korea, 5 Central Asian Countries Adopt Seoul Declaration at Inaugural Summit

Written: 2026-09-16 18:49:53Updated: 2026-09-16 18:51:07

South Korea, 5 Central Asian Countries Adopt Seoul Declaration at Inaugural Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of all five Central Asian countries have adopted the “Seoul Declaration,” which outlines a blueprint for cooperation over the next 30 years. 

The announcement came Wednesday in Seoul at the inaugural South Korea-Central Asia Summit, attended by the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Seoul Declaration sets out a vision of cooperation based on four pillars: institutionalizing a South Korea-Central Asia partnership; exerting joint efforts to establish peace and stability; pursuing a future of innovation and prosperity; and strengthening connections through people and trust. 

President Lee, for his part, presented five paths to joint prosperity for South Korea and Central Asia: partnership, peace, mutual benefits, substantive cooperation, future-oriented cooperation, and connections among people. 

Lee also stressed the need for South Korea and Central Asia to form a strategic relationship that goes beyond tackling independent issues and jointly prepares all parties for mid- and long-term challenges.

The South Korea-Central Asia Summit is set to be held every two years, with the next gathering taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan.
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