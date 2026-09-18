Central, Local Governments to Jointly Monitor Chuseok Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The central government will conduct joint price checks with local governments ahead of the Chuseok holiday and support expanded discounts and purchase limits for local gift certificates.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Friday that it held a policy coordination meeting with local governments to discuss measures requiring central-local cooperation, including livelihood and safety measures for the holiday.The government will designate September 11 to 27 as a special period for price stabilization, operate a price-stabilization task force and conduct joint on-site inspections with local governments.It will also support higher discount rates and increased purchase limits for local gift certificates to ease household burdens and boost domestic consumption, while operating an intensive volunteer period from September 14 to 23 to promote community spirit and a culture of sharing.The government also pledged thorough safety management during the holiday period, when traffic is expected to increase and large crowds are likely to gather at traditional markets and other public places.