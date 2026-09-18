IAEA Adopts Resolution Reaffirming N. Korea Can’t Have Nuclear Weapons State Status

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has reaffirmed that North Korea cannot have the status of a nuclear weapons state in accordance with the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT).At its 70th General Conference in Vienna on Thursday, the agency adopted a resolution on implementing the NPT safeguards agreement between the IAEA and North Korea.It passed with 103 countries in favor, six opposed and 14 abstentions, with Russia and China among those opposed.The resolution called on Pyongyang to immediately suspend all activities related to its nuclear weapons program, saying the North’s nuclear activities are persistently causing serious concerns.In response, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stressed that the North’s status of a nuclear weapons state cannot be reversed by any means.North Korea announced its withdrawal from the NPT — overseen by the IAEA — on January 10, 2003.The IAEA has been monitoring North Korea’s nuclear activities using only satellite imagery and publicly available information since IAEA inspectors were expelled from the country in 2009.