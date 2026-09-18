Fuel Price Ceilings Frozen for 4 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to maintain the current price ceilings on fuel products for four weeks as the tenth round of fuel price caps is set to take effect Saturday.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Friday that refiners may supply gasoline to stations at a maximum price of one-thousand-784 won, or one U.S. dollar and 29 cents per liter, the same ceiling in place under the ninth round, which took effect August 22.The upper threshold for diesel will remain one-thousand-773 won per liter, and for kerosene it will stay at one-thousand-380 won per liter.The ministry said it decided to maintain the current ceilings because of rising global oil prices driven by the worsening situation in the Middle East, the burden of living costs on ordinary people, and the downward trend in the won-dollar exchange rate.The ministry said the country has secured crude supplies at roughly 90 percent of last year’s average for September and October, and over 70 percent for November.