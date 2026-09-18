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Lee Urges Supporters to Avoid Hate Speech, Mockery

Written: 2026-09-20 13:36:15Updated: 2026-09-20 14:00:29

Lee Urges Supporters to Avoid Hate Speech, Mockery

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has urged supporters of the ruling bloc to refrain from hate speech, mockery and emotional attacks, calling instead for rational criticism and respectful persuasion.

In a post on X on Saturday, Lee said he regretted the controversy that arose after he quoted a supporter's post following his news conference the previous day.

The post's author was found to have previously used derogatory language against other ruling‑bloc supporters, prompting criticism, and Lee later deleted his post.

Lee said it is not possible to check all of an author's past posts when quoting someone on X, adding that sharing an anonymous post does not mean endorsing all of the writer's views.

Calling his supporters "friends of the president," Lee asked them to act as if they were the president himself, saying harsh language and hateful expressions would only deepen division and make it harder to advance reform and national unity.

He also referred to his past decision to disband his online support group, saying that as a president of integration and reform, he must bring together the strength of all citizens to achieve their shared aspirations.
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