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N. Korea Threatens S. Korea over Military Cooperation with US

Written: 2026-09-25 11:46:03Updated: 2026-09-25 12:22:46

N. Korea Threatens S. Korea over Military Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has threatened South Korea with what it called "collective retaliation" over its growing military cooperation with the United States.

Kang Chol-su of North Korea's Institute for Enemy State Studies issued the warning Friday in a commentary carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Kang criticized U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson for recently describing South Korea as a "decisive center for collective defense."

He claimed the United States is seeking to use South Korea as a core base for its global military strategy and as a "mercenary" in regional conflicts.

He pointed to the deployment of MQ-9 Reaper drones and additional F-16 fighter jets, as well as multinational military exercises involving South Korea.

Kang also condemned Seoul's increased defense spending and plans to build nuclear-powered submarines, adding that North Korea will "mercilessly subdue and crush" any challenge to its security.

A day prior, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to maintaining its nuclear arsenal.

Choe made the remarks in response to a joint statement by South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirming their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.
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