S. Korea Wins First Asian Games Gold Medal in Men's 3x3 Basketball

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won its first Asian Games gold medal in men's 3x3 basketball.The South Korean team — consisting of Lee Ju-yeong, Kim Seung-woo, Lee Dong-geun and Ku Min-gyo — defeated Qatar 19-10 in the final match of the event at Nagoya's Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue on Friday.Each team in 3x3 basketball consists of four players, including a substitute.The game is played on a court half the size of a traditional basketball court, with two points given for shots from behind the two-point line and one point for those inside the line.The sport became an official Asian Games event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, where South Korea won the silver medal.At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, South Korea placed fourth.The latest gold medal is Team Korea's 13th at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and 800th in the history of its participation at the Asiad since 1954.The men's basketball team earlier claimed gold in the traditional 5x5 event for the first time in 12 years.