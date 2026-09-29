Lee Calls for Prompt, Thorough Probe into DMZ Blast

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for a prompt and thorough investigation into a suspected land mine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers last week.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee said the cause should be determined in a transparent manner in cooperation with the United Nations Command and that necessary measures will be taken accordingly.The president also conveyed his consolations to the injured soldiers and wished them a speedy recovery.Lee said there can be no partisan divide when it comes to national security and urged the opposition to refrain from inciting groundless conspiracy theories that only jeopardize national security.Earlier, an official from the presidential office denied any link between the military’s joint investigation with the UN Command and Lee’s recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, where he proposed working toward peace by reengaging with the North.The comment came after the opposition accused the administration of delaying the joint investigation over concerns that it might render Lee’s overtures less convincing.