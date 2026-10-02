S. Korea Abolishes Prosecutors’ Office; 2 New Agencies Kick Off

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has abolished its powerful Prosecutors’ Office after 78 years in a major criminal justice reform. The two agencies stepping in to take over held separate events to mark their launch; the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency(SCIA) held a public inauguration ceremony attended by key government officials, while the scaled-down Prosecution Service held one behind closed doors.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report:[Sound bite: Inauguration ceremony for the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency]The government launched a restructured prosecution service tasked only with indicting and a new investigation agency in a major overhaul of the nation’s criminal justice system.The two agencies each held separate ceremonies on Friday to mark their launch.The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency(SCIA) unveiled its new plaque in front of its office in downtown Seoul, attended by key government officials including Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung, Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) chief Oh Dong-woon, and Acting Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency Kim Jong-chul.In a speech during the opening ceremony, acting SCIA chief Jeon Jong-min said the new agency will make self-restraint its guiding principle.[Sound bite: Acting chief of Serious Crimes Investigation Agency Jeon Jong-min (Korean-English)]“Just as one person cannot simultaneously serve as both player and referee, it is difficult for a single institution to be strict with itself when it handles both investigation and indictment. This is because, in a cycle where investigation justifies indictment and indictment in turn justifies investigation, it becomes nearly impossible for anyone to put a stop to the process.”“However, the mere division of power is not enough; that division is only truly complete when power exercises self-restraint. The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency will make self-restraint its guiding principle.”In contrast to the pomp and ceremony at the SCIA, the Prosecution Service, which saw its investigation jurisdiction scaled down, marked its opening in a more reserved setting, behind closed doors.The restructured Prosecution Service will issue and maintain indictments only, while the new SCIA will investigate seven categories of major crimes, including corruption, economic crimes and drug offenses.President Lee Jae Myung on Friday approved a request for a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Kim Ji-yong, his nominee to head the SCIA.Rival parties continued their clash over the launch of the two agencies, with ruling Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok vowing to swiftly revise relevant laws to support them, while main opposition People Power Party floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig slammed the reform, saying that although the prosecution had made mistakes, abolishing it at the public’s expense is not the solution.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.