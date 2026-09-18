POW Transfer Dispute Continues as President Lee Warns Kyiv

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Anchor: Seoul and Kyiv remain at loggerheads over a highly sensitive prisoner-of-war transfer. South Korea is still waiting for an apology after it says Ukraine violated its promise to keep the information about the two North Korean prisoners a secret, and President Lee Jae Myung has warned of “additional measures” if no apology is forthcoming.Eileen Cahill has the report.Report: President Lee Jae Myung says Seoul will take “additional measures” unless Ukraine apologizes for breaching a nondisclosure agreement regarding the handover of two North Korean prisoners of war captured in the Kursk region in 2025 who wanted to resettle in the South.Writing on X on Friday, Lee said the two sides agreed to keep the matter under wraps after Ukraine requested confidentiality, but that Kyiv broke its word.The president said Kyiv made him look like a liar by denying the agreement’s existence, even after he showed the utmost courtesy by expressing regret.The revelation occurred on Wednesday of last week when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and South Korea’s presidential office immediately demanded an explanation and an apology.But according to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, a source at Ukraine’s top office denied that any confidentiality agreement existed between the two sides.Since then, a parliamentary briefing by the National Intelligence Service has shed more light on the case, with lawmakers who attended the briefing this past Wednesday telling reporters the two prisoners arrived in South Korea in mid-September.Summing up the spy agency’s findings, People Power Party Rep. Yoo Yeong-ha told reporters on Wednesday that diplomatic officials and embassies had formed a consensus to keep the process secret.