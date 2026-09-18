Consumer Prices Rise 2.9% in September, Narrowing from August

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose two-point-nine percent year-on-year in September, slowing slightly from the previous month and returning to the two percent range.According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Friday, the consumer price index for September stood at 120-point-43, with the inflation rate down zero-point-two percentage point from August’s three-point-one percent.By category, industrial products rose four-point-two percent year-on-year, making up a one-point-38 percentage point rise in overall inflation, with petroleum products surging 14-point-eight percent and processed food prices rising two-point-one percent.The government estimated that the petroleum price cap reduced the September inflation rate by zero-point-six percentage point, saying inflation would have reached three-point-five percent without the measure.Personal services rose three-point-five percent, while agricultural, livestock and fishery products fell zero-point-three percent from a year earlier.Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural products and petroleum products, rose two-point-seven percent on-year.