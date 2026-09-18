Supreme Court: Defectors Aren’t Breaking Law by Sending Money to Family in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has ruled that North Korean defectors who remit money to family members in North Korea aren’t violating South Korea’s Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.The top court rejected the prosecution’s appeal in the case of a 54-year-old North Korean-born citizen, upholding the lower court’s not guilty verdict, according to the Korea Institute for Unification Law and Policy on Friday.The ruling marks the first Supreme Court decision in a case where a North Korean defector was accused of violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act over remittances to family members in the North.The defendant was found to have helped other North Korean defectors send money to their families in the North on eleven occasions between November and December 2021.The senders used the defendant’s bank account and that of an acquaintance in China.While overseas remittances normally take place through authorized foreign exchange banks, money transfers to North Korea are not possible through legal means, prompting people to use accounts held by brokers in South Korea and China and hand-carry the money to the North.Previous administrations tolerated the practice on humanitarian grounds when there were no indications of espionage or other security-related offenses, but nationwide investigations were launched suddenly in 2023, leading to a series of prosecutions of North Korean defectors.