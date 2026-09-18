Kim Jong-un’s Sister Scoffs at President Lee’s Pledge to Ease Military Tensions on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has dismissed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s pledge to carry on with practical steps to ease cross-border military tensions in the wake of recent land mine explosions in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said in a statement on Friday that Lee’s pledge made the previous day at a ceremony marking the 78th Armed Forces Day was “the pinnacle of a farce.”Kim also condemned South Korea for blaming North Korea for last week’s mine blasts in the DMZ.She said Seoul had delivered a ridiculous statement on the incident after rushing to an absurd conclusion while calling Seoul’s demands for an apology “utterly pathetic.”Kim said the intent behind her country’s efforts to fortify its border is to shut the door for good so that North Korea does not ever have to face South Korea, adding that it is the North’s biggest wish to forever sever all ties with a lot that only causes trouble.