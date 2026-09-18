Special Counsel Appeals for Tougher Sentence for Seoul Mayor, Again Seeks 18-Month Prison Term

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team is seeking a one-and-a-half-year prison term for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was convicted in July under the Political Funds Act and whose appellate trial is now underway.Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team made the request before the Seoul High Court on Friday, also asking for a forfeiture order for Oh of 33 million won, or about 24-thousand dollars.The requests are identical to those the team made in June before the Seoul Central District Court, which convicted Oh a month later and handed down a ten million won fine plus an order to forfeit 21 million won.The district court ruled that Oh commissioned opinion polls from political broker Myung Tae-kyun before the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election primary and that his longtime supporter Kim Han-jung paid 21 million won on his behalf, rejecting Oh’s claim that he had not requested the surveys.In requesting a heavier sentence Friday, the special counsel team argued that Oh had undermined public trust in the rule of law.Also on Friday, the special counsel team sought one-year prison terms for Kim and for former Seoul Deputy Mayor Kang Cheol-won, who served as go-betweens for Oh and Myung, according to the lower court ruling.Those requests were also the same as the ones made back in June.If the lower court’s ruling is upheld after all appeals are exhausted, or if Oh ultimately gets a heavier sentence, he will lose his position as mayor under the Public Official Election Act.The act disqualifies elected officials from office if they are convicted of political funding violations resulting in fines of one million won or more.