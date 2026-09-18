Vance: Details of S. Korea's Investment in Alaska LNG Project Need Sorting Out

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said details of South Korea's investment in an Alaska liquefied natural gas(LNG) development project need to be "worked out."Vance told reporters before boarding a plane to Alaska on Monday that some details still need to be sorted out with South Korea, which Seoul has also acknowledged, but that he believes the investment will ultimately go ahead.He said there is “strong demand” for U.S. natural gas, which gives him confidence that the project can be realized.The LNG project, which includes the development of a pipeline to transport natural gas from Alaska's North Slope for shipment to Asia, would be part of the 350 billion U.S. dollar investment pledge Seoul made as part of a bilateral deal to lower tariffs.On September 30, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that South Korea had committed more than 50 billion dollars to LNG development. Seoul denied his statement the following day, citing the need for further assessment of the project's commercial viability.Trump then threatened to "charge double" if South Korea did not agree to invest, without specifying what charge he was referring to.