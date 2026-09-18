Ex-President Yoon Acquitted on Appeal over Free Opinion Polls

Photo : YONHAP News / Seoul High Court

An appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and acquitted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of accepting an illegal political donation in connection with opinion polls conducted by political broker Myung Tae-kyun.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday found both Yoon and Myung not guilty of violating the Political Funds Act, saying there was no evidence that Yoon, his wife and Myung had reached an agreement or held consultations to commission or receive the polls for free.The court said it was therefore difficult to establish that Yoon had intended to accept the polling services as a political donation, rejecting the lower court’s finding that both sides had implicitly agreed to that.Yoon was originally indicted on allegations that he and former first lady Kim Keon-hee received 58 free opinion polls worth about 270 million won, or some 200-thousand U.S. dollars, from Myung between June 2021 and March 2022.The lower court found Yoon guilty in connection with 14 polls that Myung had delivered to the couple directly and sentenced the former president to two years in prison, while sentencing Myung to a year and a half, but found the couple could not be held responsible for the remaining 44 polls.The special counsel team had sought four years in prison for Yoon and three years for Myung.The former first lady also faced charges but was acquitted in the district court and again in the high court, both of which concluded that Myung provided the polls unilaterally in the absence of any prior requests or consultations.