Top Office: OPCON Transfer Signifies Shift in Roles

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the U.S. to South Korea signifies a shift in roles.Appearing on a current affairs TV program on Tuesday, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communications Seong Ghi-hong said the U.S. is currently behind the wheel and South Korea is in the passenger seat, but that the aim of the OPCON transfer is to change that.Seong also talked about the perception that Washington appears to have put the brakes on the transfer based on recent remarks from U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson.Brunson addressed the OPCON transfer at the annual Indo-Pacific Summit in Washington last week, saying the U.S. has revised its plans as “conditions have changed” and that it now has “new standards” to uphold.Seong said he believes Brunson’s remarks did not represent the U.S. government’s position on the matter, adding that Seoul and Washington are currently holding consultations for the transfer.