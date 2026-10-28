Special Counsel Begins Inspection of 2.47 Million Ballots from June Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The special counsel team investigating the shortage of ballot papers during the June 3 local elections has launched an on-site inspection of ballots and surveillance footage at a handball gymnasium that was used as a ballot-counting center in southern Seoul. The team is checking the ballots for signs of forgery or tampering and reviewing CCTV footage and election-related equipment to determine whether there were any irregularities.Our Lee Bokyung has the story.Report: Special counsel Lee Tae-han’s team entered the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul on Wednesday to examine two-point-47 million ballots, surveillance camera footage and other materials, and check for irregularities in connection with the elections.Lee said the team mobilized all available resources to ensure a thorough examination, expressing hope that the investigation would help address problems in election administration and restore public confidence in the electoral system.The examination covers ballots from Songpa District stored at the gymnasium, as well as CCTV footage from the site, and is being conducted on a voluntary basis.The team plans to focus initially on verifying the integrity of the ballots by checking their printing quality and making sure they weren’t forged or altered.If any suspicious ballots are found, they will be separated out for further forensic analysis.The team will also examine the possibility of hacking or technical errors involving equipment used for voting and counting, while reviewing CCTV footage for signs of unauthorized entry into areas where election materials were stored.The special counsel team stressed that the examination does not constitute a recount under the law and therefore will have no effect on vote counts or the determination of winners in the local elections.To ensure transparency, the process is being observed by a group of monitors selected by the National Assembly, including ruling and opposition lawmakers, as well as members of the media.The examination was delayed by about three hours when opposition lawmakers protested the team’s decision to ban observers from filming the process.The special counsel eventually allowed limited video recording.More than 100 special counsel personnel have been deployed for the examination, along with personnel and equipment from the National Police Agency, the National Election Commission and the National Forensic Service.Lee Bokyung, KBS World Radio News.