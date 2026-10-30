Court Suspends 200 Billion Won Penalty Surcharge against Coupang

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has suspended a penalty surcharge of around 200 billion won, or 147 million U.S. dollars, that Coupang received for allegedly collecting and using the online activity records of some eleven million users without their consent.The Seoul Administrative Court on Friday granted all of Coupang’s requests for a stay of execution against the Personal Information Protection Commission.The court said the penalty surcharge could cause Coupang irreparable harm and that its suspension was urgently needed.It added that suspending the administrative fine was not likely to have a serious impact on public welfare, nor was it clear that Coupang’s claims in the main lawsuit lacked merit.The suspension also covers corrective and public disclosure orders issued to Coupang, and will remain in effect until 30 days after the initial ruling in the company’s main lawsuit seeking to overturn the measures.The commission had imposed an administrative fine of 201-point-one billion won after finding that Coupang had collected and used the online activity records of some eleven-point-17 million users without legal grounds.