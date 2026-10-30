Bipartisan Row over Judicial Justice Escalates

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Anchor: The ruling and opposition parties continue to trade accusations over Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and the possibility of dropping criminal charges against President Lee Jae Myung. The two rival parties are slamming their respective targets, Jo and Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, in their latest clash over judicial justice.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The power struggle between the ruling and opposition parties is escalating over the judiciary and the scope of its authority.Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Han Byung-do on Thursday accused Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de of paving the way for the release of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and others involved in the 2024 martial law crisis.[Sound bite: Democratic Party floor leader Han Byung-do (Korean-English)]“Concerns are mounting as [former Prime Minister] Han Duck-soo — who was sentenced to 15 years in prison on appeal for his role in carrying out key tasks during the insurrection — may be released on the 20th when his detention period expires. Just last month, the entire nation held its breath awaiting the outcome of a review for an additional arrest warrant for Kim Keon-hee. Is it Han Duck-soo this month, and Lee Sang-min the next? ...“The Supreme Court, which should be ensuring accountability for those involved in the insurrection, is instead delaying legal proceedings and facilitating their release. How can the Supreme Court justify a situation where the public must worry month after month about defendants in an insurrection case being set free?”The chief justice is mired in conflict with the presidential office over who will become the next Supreme Court justices.While the Democratic Party says Chief Justice Jo should resign for siding with the conservative bloc, the main opposition People Power Party chief, Jang Dong-hyeok, is accusing the president of seeking to cancel criminal indictments filed against him.[Sound bite: People Power Party chief Jang Dong-hyeok (Korean-English)]“Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol has effectively received a ‘special mission’ to facilitate a jailbreak and is repeating the exact same line for three days straight — that he will ‘wait and see’ what the special counsel’s investigation into the truth reveals. In the end, this is nothing more than an attempt to help Lee Jae Myung break out of prison by having the charges against him dropped. It shows that, regardless of what the public may say, he is determined to carry out this ‘royal decree’ from above. …“[The nominee] is a ‘spiritual twin’ to President Lee Jae Myung, insisting they knew nothing about the Daejang-dong [land development] scandal or the illegal remittances to North Korea. But no matter how much they claim otherwise, the outcome cannot be changed. Their accomplices are already in prison.”While the ruling party calls for a special counsel probe into what it calls “malicious prosecution” and “wrongful indictments” under the now-ousted Yoon Suk Yeol administration against the current president and others, the opposition calls the move a “jailbreak project” for President Lee.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.