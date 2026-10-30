Foreign Minister Cho to Hold Talks with Chinese Counterpart in Beijing on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Friday.Foreign ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon announced the details in a briefing on Thursday, saying Cho will make a two-day trip to China starting Friday.China’s foreign ministry also confirmed Cho’s visit, with spokesperson Mao Ning saying China and South Korea are important neighbors as well as cooperation partners.She added that with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung successfully exchanging visits late last year and early this year, Seoul-Beijing relations have entered a new stage of development and improvement.The foreign ministers’ meeting will come some three months after Wang’s trip to South Korea in August.Cho and Wang are likely to exchange views on steel structures China built in a disputed area in the Yellow Sea and China’s ban on South Korean cultural content, as well as Korean Peninsula issues and the denuclearization of North Korea.Observers are eyeing whether the ministers will coordinate possible summit agenda items in advance, amid the possibility of Lee and Xi meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which kicks off in Shenzhen, China, next week.