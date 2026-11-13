Photo : YONHAP News

A court has rejected a request to postpone this year's College Scholastic Ability Test over concerns about cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI), citing potential serious harm to the public interest.The Seoul Administrative Court on Wednesday dismissed an injunction request filed by an 18-year-old examinee, identified as An Min-jun, against the education minister and the head of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation.An had sought to suspend until midnight on November 25 the designation of November 19 as the exam date and related procedures.The court said he had failed to sufficiently demonstrate the risk of irreparable harm or an urgent need for an injunction, adding that suspending the exam date or related procedures could seriously affect public welfare.In a press release earlier Wednesday, An said he did not dispute the government's measures, including smart-glasses inspections, collection of electronic devices and additional proctors.However, he argued that the effectiveness of the measures needed to be verified, including whether concealed devices could be detected and whether inspection staff and testing facilities were adequately prepared.