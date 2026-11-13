Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for international cooperation to identify supply chain risks early and ensure stable supplies of critical minerals and energy, citing growing geopolitical uncertainties.Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, Lee said recent geopolitical and supply chain crises had highlighted how deeply interconnected economies and industries across the Asia-Pacific region had become, while warning that protectionism and geopolitical tensions were deepening economic fragmentation.He called for maintaining open markets despite rising trade barriers and expanding trade and investment within the APEC region to create new growth opportunities for businesses.Lee also stressed the need to share the benefits of the AI revolution, introducing South Korea's efforts to combine its manufacturing capabilities with AI to boost productivity and create new industries and markets.He warned that limiting AI cooperation to leading countries and companies could deepen fragmentation, stressing that businesses in developing countries should also use AI to improve productivity.He added that stable semiconductor production requires materials, equipment, technologies and workers from multiple countries, stressing that countries' security and economic stability are interconnected and require closer industrial cooperation, including in energy supply chains.