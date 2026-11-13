Photo : AP via YONHAP

The presidents of the United States, China and Russia have met for a three-way summit on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, to discuss key global issues.Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin started their historic trilateral talks late Thursday afternoon at Qilin Villa in Shenzhen, located in southern China’s Guangdong Province, and wrapped up their discussions after an hour and a half.Speaking at the start of the talks while seated at a round table with his counterparts, Trump called for efforts to reduce the threat of nuclear proliferation.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“As the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. But it’s also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That’s what we’re doing in Iran. We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And to that end, today we’ll be talking about all of the problems that are really being discussed in the world. We are going to be discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine.”Xi described the first-ever gathering of the three leaders as one with “groundbreaking significance.”[Sound bite: Chinese President Xi Jinping (Mandarin-English)]“This marks the first-ever historic meeting between the top leaders of the three nations in history. It holds groundbreaking significance. We will focus on discussions surrounding the maintenance of world peace and the strategic stability of major power relations.“The world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century. The world is not peaceful and challenges reveal true leadership. As major world powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, our three nations should lead by example, collaborate to address global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability, and make more significant contributions to the progress of humanity.”Putin told his Chinese and U.S. counterparts that the three countries can strengthen global stability if they cooperate in a constructive manner.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian-English)]“We also share common interests in combating the threats and challenges of the modern era, such as international terrorism, transnational organized crime and so on. For my part, I am convinced that Russia, China, the United States and our respective peoples are capable of making a meaningful contribution to strengthening global security and stability if we cooperate constructively as partners on the basis of mutual respect, equality and a balance of interests.“Our countries share many common interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts. This, of course, includes the conflict in Ukraine. We discussed it yesterday with the chairman of the People’s Republic of China, and today, at the initiative of the U.S. president, we devoted significant attention to this during our bilateral meeting.”Possible agenda items also include North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.