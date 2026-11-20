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Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party is stepping up efforts to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de over a ruling it calls “historical treason.” After deliberating on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s role in the 2024 martial law debacle, the Supreme Court disputed some aspects of the Seoul High Court’s reasoning and remanded Han’s case back to the appellate court for a review. The main opposition People Power Party has denounced the impeachment plans as “madness” and “political retaliation.”Lee Bokyung has more.Report: The Democratic Party(DP) is moving to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.The party announced the decision Thursday, shortly after the top court remanded former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s case to the appellate court for a review instead of upholding or increasing Han’s 15-year sentence in connection with the 2024 martial law bid under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Han was convicted in a lower court of taking part in an insurrection by carrying out essential activities and had his sentence reduced on appeal, but both the defense and the prosecution had appealed that verdict to the top court.DP leader Kim Min-seok said after a closed-door general assembly of party lawmakers that his party can no longer tolerate distortions of the truth to justify the 2024 insurrection.The party stressed that the decision was not based solely on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Han’s case, citing other grounds, including Jo’s refusal to recommend alternative Supreme Court justice candidates when asked and allegations that he misused funds earmarked for official expenses.The DP has formed an internal task force and endorsed Jo’s impeachment at a parliamentary meeting Friday.In response, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has taken to the streets, touring university neighborhoods in Seoul.It has described the impeachment push as “madness” and accused the ruling party of seeking revenge for the Supreme Court’s earlier decision to remand a case involving President Lee Jae Myung with a view to his conviction under the election law.PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig called the move political retaliation during a floor meeting in the Hongdae area in Seoul on Friday, urging the judiciary not to yield to political pressure.Jeong also called for the resumption of the president’s trials before the special counsel can eliminate them.The conservative minor opposition Reform Party echoed those sentiments, saying the courts should restart the president’s trials if the chief justice is impeached.Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon also criticized the move, saying the DP is “subverting the constitutional order” by pushing for Jo’s impeachment.Lee Bokyung, KBS World Radio News.