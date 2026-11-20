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Anchor: The battle over the nation’s judiciary is intensifying between the ruling and opposition parties. The ruling Democratic Party has decided to impeach the chief justice of the Supreme Court, saying he crossed the line with the latest en-banc decision — which the party deems too forgiving of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, involved in the 2024 martial law attempt. The main opposition People Power Party, in response, has taken to the streets, saying the plan to impeach the head of the judiciary is madness.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Kim Min-seok]“The Supreme Council of the Democratic Party has decided to pursue the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.”Thursday's top court's decision to remand the lower court's ruling on former prime minister Han Duck-soo was the trigger.And the ruling Democratic Party is moving to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.The party chief said Friday that the reasons for Jo’s ouster are manifold.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Kim Min-seok (Korean-English)]“Based on his violations of the Constitution and the law, grounds for the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de have steadily accumulated. These include his silence regarding an illegal martial law declaration that failed to meet the necessary legal requirements, his refusal to grant requests to recommend another Supreme Court justice candidate, his infringements upon the right to a speedy trial, and the misappropriation of official operational funds. The recent Supreme Court ruling — which effectively exonerated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for orchestrating a Cabinet meeting during the insurrection — is a profoundly misguided and anti-historical decision. It essentially establishes a dangerous precedent, saying that acting as Han Duck-soo did during a state of insurrection is an acceptable course of conduct.”With the Democratic Party holding an absolute majority of seats, the parliamentary impeachment of the Supreme Court chief justice is an impending certainty, although it is unlikely the Constitutional Court will uphold it.With 109 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, the main opposition People Power Party brought its case to university neighborhoods in Seoul.The conservative party’s floor leader said the impeachment attempt is “madness.”[Sound bite: People Power Party floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig (Korean-English)]“Yesterday, following a Supreme Court ruling, effectively pointing toward acquittal on some charges for [former] Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the Democratic Party finally opened the door to the impeachment of the chief justice of the Supreme Court. This is madness. To push for impeachment and accuse the chief justice of the Supreme Court of treason or insurrection simply because one is dissatisfied with a court ruling is nothing short of madness. The talk of “insurrection” is utterly baseless. Their true motive is, in fact, a desire for revenge following the Supreme Court’s remand ruling, which effectively finalized the conviction of Lee Jae Myung for violating the Public Official Election Act. Ultimately, this is a ruthless act of political retaliation, orchestrated solely for the sake of one man: Lee Jae Myung. The Democratic Party has now devolved into insanity.”The conservative party leadership urged the judiciary not to yield to political pressure and called for the resumption of the president’s pending criminal trials before the special counsel probe drops the charges.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.