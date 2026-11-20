Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook has vowed to uncover any cheating that went undetected during this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT).Han made the pledge Friday in her opening remarks at the first meeting of a task force formed to tackle CSAT cheating, saying dedicated exam proctors recorded and saved any suspicious Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals at test centers Thursday, when the exam took place across the nation.Han said the government will analyze those records and request investigations if there are grounds to suspect cheating.She said the government is preparing to give out rewards if reports of CSAT cheating are confirmed true, and she promised to verify the validity of allegations of cheating posted on various online communities and social media platforms.She said all cheaters will have their test results invalidated, adding that the government will file criminal complaints against anyone found to have cheated using smartphones.She said they could face up to five years in prison.Han then said the government will completely overhaul its national exams, including the CSAT.She said the government will also swiftly launch a task force to devise comprehensive steps to enhance all exams administered by the state in accordance with AI advances.