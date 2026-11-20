South Korea’s total fertility rate reached zero-point-nine in the third quarter, rising zero-point-09 from the same period last year — the highest level since Q3 of 2018.
Population data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Wednesday showed there were 73-thousand-91 births recorded in the July to September period, up seven-thousand-872, or 12-point-one percent year-on-year.
The birth figure represents the highest in seven years, since the third quarter of 2019, while the growth rate is the second highest since the third quarter of 2007.
The number of births in September rose 12-point-two percent from a year earlier to 25-thousand-113, marking a 27th consecutive month of growth since July 2024.
Meanwhile, the total fertility rate in September was zero-point-95, up zero-point-one on-year.
The cumulative growth rate in births from January to September reached 14-point-three percent — the highest ever recorded.
Marriages, a leading indicator of births, fell zero-point-eight percent from a year earlier to 57-thousand-799 in the third quarter, while September saw 16-thousand-299 marriages, down eleven-point-seven percent on-year.
The ministry attributed the September drop to fewer registrations during the Chuseok holiday and couples delaying paperwork ahead of 2027 marriage support payments.
It added that the overall trend, including positive perceptions of marriage, does not appear to be turning downward.