Photo : YONHAP News

The state antitrust watchdog is reviewing allegations that Apple Inc. and its South Korean subsidiary violated the country’s fair labeling and advertising law regarding the artificial intelligence(AI) features of its iPhone 16 series.The Fair Trade Commission said the review began Thursday, following a report submitted two days earlier.The commission launched a probe in March last year after receiving a complaint that Apple promoted full access to the “Apple Intelligence” AI features on the iPhone 16 series at its September 2024 release, despite uncertainties about some of these functions.The probe found that four of the nine AI functions included in the advertisement were not available at the time of the release.Apple, which earlier said it would provide Korean-language support for the AI features by April 2025, failed to do so for some functions until October that year.The examination report recommended a fine calculated from relevant sales of approximately three-point-35 trillion won, or around two-point-five billion U.S. dollars, and if found guilty, Apple could be fined between 28 billion won and 56 billion won.