Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has found that North Korea has continued to cross the Military Demarcation Line(MDL), even after a North Korean mine blast inside the demilitarized zone in September injured three South Korean soldiers.Data from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, obtained by the office of main opposition People Power Party Rep. Yu Yong-weon, on Friday showed that North Korean troops had violated the MDL approximately 40 times between October and November of this year.The Joint Chiefs detected around 30 MDL crossings in October and ten so far this month, as the North continues to plant mines, create wastelands, build barriers and install barbed-wire fences near the line as part of a border fortification project.That project began in April 2024, after Pyongyang designated the two Koreas "hostile states."Under the two sides' rules of engagement, the South Korean military issues a warning broadcast when North Korean troops come near the MDL and fires warning shots when they cross the line.