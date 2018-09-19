MERS Patient Removed from Isolation After Full Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

A 61-year-old man who tested positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) ten days ago has fully recovered from the virus.The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Tuesday that the patient was assessed to have fully recovered after testing negative for MERS in two rounds of tests on Sunday and Monday.The patient, who had been the first MERS patient to be reported in South Korea in three years, had been receiving treatment in an isolation ward at Seoul National University Hospital.With the latest test results, the hospital moved the patient from a negative pressure isolation room to an ordinary room.