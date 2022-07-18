Assembly Speaker Proposes Constitutional Revision

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has proposed seeking a revision of the constitution that works to unite the energy of the people and opens the door for the future of the nation.The assembly speaker made the proposal on Sunday at the National Assembly during his congratulatory speech for a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Constitution Day.Kim said that the society has had many discussions concerning the revision of the constitution and there is a broad public consensus on the matter, adding now is the time to act.The assembly speaker said the nation needs a bigger vessel to accommodate the high expectations of the people and the rapid changes of the era.He added that the nation should move toward the path of power dispersion and cooperation, stressing the need to make a country managed by the power of cooperation, rather than the leadership of one great person.