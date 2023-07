Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that it is unprecedented that Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, used the term “Republic of Korea” in statements issued in the past two days.A unification ministry official told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday that the North has never used the term “Republic of Korea” in its past official statements.The official was quick to add, however, that the North had mentioned such a term when it covered stories about international sports competitions or remarks made by a third party on inter-Korean meetings.The official said that the government will keep a close eye on the North’s intent behind Kim’s usage of the term.In statements issued on Monday and Tuesday to denounce what she claimed to be airspace violations by a U.S. spy plane, Kim referred to the South as the Republic of Korea.