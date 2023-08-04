K-Pop Concert for Jamboree Moved to Fri. at Jeonju World Cup Stadium

Photo : YONHAP News

A K-pop concert originally scheduled for Sunday at the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Saemangeum has been moved to Friday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon announced the change on Sunday in a press briefing in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, saying that the concert will be held in the evening of the closing ceremony on Friday.Minister Park said that the government made the change after considering various factors such as the capacity of the venue, safety, adjustments to the program, transportation to and from the stadium and the closing ceremony.The minister said that Jeonju World Cup Stadium can accommodate up to 42-thousand spectators and 88 percent of the seats are covered by the roof.He added that the new venue is about 50 minutes by car from Saemangeum and the management has accumulated experience and know-how in safety management.Regarding the artists who will perform at the concert, Park said that close consultation is under way with a related team at KBS, adding there will be some change in the cast of the show.