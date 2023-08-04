Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

K-Pop Concert for Jamboree Moved to Fri. at Jeonju World Cup Stadium

Written: 2023-08-07 08:24:37Updated: 2023-08-07 09:28:55

K-Pop Concert for Jamboree Moved to Fri. at Jeonju World Cup Stadium

Photo : YONHAP News

A K-pop concert originally scheduled for Sunday at the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Saemangeum has been moved to Friday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon announced the change on Sunday in a press briefing in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, saying that the concert will be held in the evening of the closing ceremony on Friday.

Minister Park said that the government made the change after considering various factors such as the capacity of the venue, safety, adjustments to the program, transportation to and from the stadium and the closing ceremony.

The minister said that Jeonju World Cup Stadium can accommodate up to 42-thousand spectators and 88 percent of the seats are covered by the roof.

He added that the new venue is about 50 minutes by car from Saemangeum and the management has accumulated experience and know-how in safety management.

Regarding the artists who will perform at the concert, Park said that close consultation is under way with a related team at KBS, adding there will be some change in the cast of the show.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >