Photo : KBS News

The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee has approved exemption for aid provision to the North by the World Health Organization.The committee announced the decision on its website on Saturday saying the sanctions relief applies to five multipurpose tents.The WHO requested the approval in early July saying the tents are part of humanitarian support and relief efforts for civilians in North Korea to prepare against floods, droughts and other contingencies.The exemption lasts until April 20 next year but it's unclear whether the items will arrive in the regime before that date due to border closures.The latest exemption is the committee's third such approval so far this year.