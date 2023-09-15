Park Kyong-ni Prize Goes to Writer Christoph Ransmayr of Austria

Photo : YONHAP News

Austrian writer Christoph Ransmayr has been named the winner of the 12th Park Kyong-ni Prize.The Toji Cultural Foundation, which founded and sponsors the award, revealed the selection on Wednesday.Ransmayr rose to global stardom with his 1988 novel “Last World” which presented an interpretation of the world through Ovid's Metamorphoses. With this novel, the Austrian writer won renowned European literary awards, including the Aristeion Prize.Some of his other major works include “The Terrors of Ice and Darkness” and “The Flying Mountain.”The Park Kyong-ni Prize was created in 2011 to uphold the literary spirit of South Korean novelist Park Kyung-ni, known for her series Toji, or “The Land.”The prize, which is South Korea’s first international literary award, is presented to novelists regarded to have had a significant impact on the history of world literature while upholding the basic values of the art.The prize money is 100 million won. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in Seoul on November 2.