N. Korean Leader Inspects Military Training in case of

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw military exercises featuring the nation's airborne troops and urged complete readiness for conflict on Friday, seemingly in response to the recent joint military maneuvers conducted by South Korea and the United States.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim instructed the paratroopers' drills aimed at inspecting their readiness to be mobilized for any military operation plan in "surprise wartime circumstances."Stressing that the basic duty of the Korean People's Army is to prepare for a war, Kim ordered the troops to be firmly armed with a clear outlook on the war along with a strong will to confront the enemy and change history should a war break out.Photos revealed by the news agency showed Kim standing with his daughter and apparent successor Ju-ae, as they inspected the drills, which came after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their annual combined Freedom Shield exercise the previous day.