Economy

Reuters: Samsung Electronics to Get at least $6 Bln US Subsidy for Texas Facility Expansion

Written: 2024-04-09 09:18:26Updated: 2024-04-09 09:23:33

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics will reportedly receive at least six billion dollars in the form of a subsidy from the U.S. government under its CHIPS Act for the firm’s expansion of semiconductor production in the U.S. 

Reuters on Monday quoted a source as saying that the subsidy for Samsung will be the third largest after that for Intel and Taiwan’s TSMC.

Samsung Electronics, which is investing 17 billion dollars to build a chip making plant in Taylor, Texas, plans to announce additional investments next Monday, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal.

Regarding the government subsidy, Reuters quoted a source as saying it will go toward the construction of four facilities in Texas, including the 17 billion-dollar chipmaking plant, another factory, an advanced packaging facility, and a research and development center.

Samsung’s investment in relation to its Texas production site is expected to reach 44 billion dollars including the additional investment.
