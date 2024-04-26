Menu Content

Mandate for UN Expert Panel on N. Korea Sanctions Monitoring to End Tues.

Written: 2024-04-30 15:08:05Updated: 2024-04-30 15:34:45

The mandate for a United Nations expert panel tasked with monitoring the enforcement of the UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs is set to end on Tuesday.

This comes after the UNSC failed to renew the mandate on March 28, due to a veto by permanent council member Russia, after a push to implement a "sunset clause" on sanctions fell through. Thirteen of 15 members supported the panel extension, while China, another permanent member, abstained from the vote.

The eight-member panel, supplementing the UNSC Sanctions Committee on the North, has monitored sanctions enforcement since 2009, reporting on violations twice a year.

There are concerns that the UNSC may lose an effective means to inform its members about related sanctions violations as its monitoring function aimed at stopping the North's nuclear and missile development weakens.

According to Reuters, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are pushing to establish a new multinational expert panel, possibly outside the UN.
